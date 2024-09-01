Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,655,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166,584 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,047,000 after acquiring an additional 550,840 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.