Summit Financial LLC Sells 5,406 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $29,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,382. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.81.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
