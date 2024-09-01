Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.19

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.19 and traded as low as $14.28. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 74,205 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $242.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Loreen M. Spencer purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,911.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Benstock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,755.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $206,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1,312.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 109,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 103,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,481 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,584 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

