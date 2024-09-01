Swipe Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $122.18 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 615,649,864 coins and its circulating supply is 615,647,905 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

