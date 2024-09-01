Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 99,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,192,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674,366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 168,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.