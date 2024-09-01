T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $198.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.09 and its 200-day moving average is $172.74. The firm has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock valued at $363,689,766 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

