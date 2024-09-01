Taiyo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after buying an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,540,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

