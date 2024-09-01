Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BBWI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,164,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,593. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
