Taylor Financial Group Inc. Sells 110 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.24. 311,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

