TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 483,918 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 470,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

