Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Teekay Price Performance
TK stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Teekay has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.64.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter.
About Teekay
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
