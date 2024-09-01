Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TEF

Telefónica Price Performance

TEF stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,519,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 81.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.