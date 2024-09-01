Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $63.49 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Tellor has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $165.85 million and $31.68 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $63.49 or 0.00109362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,670,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,612,214 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

