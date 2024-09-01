Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

TRV traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.07. 1,466,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

