Telsey Advisory Group Trims Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Target Price to $6.00

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Waldencast Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Waldencast has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the fourth quarter worth $224,278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

