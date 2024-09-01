TELUS (NYSE:TU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

TU opened at $16.14 on Thursday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,711,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,720 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,753 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,436,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,218,000 after purchasing an additional 602,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TELUS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,881,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

