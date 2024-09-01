Terra Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.61 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $230.61 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 685,432,024 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

