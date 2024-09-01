Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Up 23.0% in August

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,990,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 19,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.87. 10,070,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,523,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after purchasing an additional 607,800 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,212 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,919,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,117,000 after acquiring an additional 998,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

