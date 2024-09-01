The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,970 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 1.8% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $48,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.3 %

BNS stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.14%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

