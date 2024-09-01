The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCOGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 21.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 26,095.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 504.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $110.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Brink’s Company Profile



The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

