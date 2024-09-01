The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,624,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,061. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
