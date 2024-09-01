The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Down 24.5% in August

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 9,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSXMK
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $31.67.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Further Reading
