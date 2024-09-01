The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $13.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Manitowoc by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 129,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $10.09 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $358.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.91.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.00 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

