The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Middleby Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $140.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. Middleby has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.56.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Institutional Trading of Middleby

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Middleby by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MIDD. Raymond James began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

Get Our Latest Report on MIDD

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.