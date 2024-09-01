The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Cut by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.54. 7,301,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,756. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03. The company has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

