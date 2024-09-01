The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Bought by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE:JOE opened at $59.37 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $5,865,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,814,274.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $5,865,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,814,274.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,443,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $17,558,573 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

