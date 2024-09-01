The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229,407 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 175,731 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $135,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,369,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,723. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $104.19. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

