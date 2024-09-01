The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.27. 6,369,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.