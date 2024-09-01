The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $104.53 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 261.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.79.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.72.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

