The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in August

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 436,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
United Laboratories International Price Performance
Shares of ULIHF stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. United Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $1.09.
United Laboratories International Company Profile
