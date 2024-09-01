The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in August

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 436,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

United Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of ULIHF stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. United Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

Get United Laboratories International alerts:

United Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Bulk Medicine, Intermediate Products, and Finished Products. The company offers oral antibiotics, antimicrobials for injection, anti-cold products, cough medicines, ophthalmic drugs, antiviral drugs, anti-hepatitis B drugs, diabetes drugs, skin drugs for external use, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular drugs, amoxicillin products, nervous system drugs, vitamins, veterinary drugs, and vacant gelatin capsules.

Receive News & Ratings for United Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.