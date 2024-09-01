The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 788.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 195,727 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,403,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,724,822. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99. The company has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

