The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Down 17.5% in August

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get York Water alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on York Water

York Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $559.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. York Water has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $41.96.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

York Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 17,525.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 37.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Featured Stories

