Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $208.78 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Threshold has a total market cap of $208.78 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009105 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,009.12 or 1.00021653 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007785 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02168536 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $9,754,127.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

