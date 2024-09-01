Toncoin Price Tops $5.26 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $17.96 billion and $192.04 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00009123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,912.16 or 1.00459342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007782 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,289,907 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,255,937.310783 with 2,534,916,228.591638 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.4284128 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 540 active market(s) with $206,119,914.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

