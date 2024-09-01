Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,804,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 659,299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $361.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $362.43.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

