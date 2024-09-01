TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.3 %

TAC opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.044 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 11.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,199,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 796,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

