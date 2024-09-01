TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. TransMedics Group makes up 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,059.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,059.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $280,015.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,173.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,320,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.38. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.44.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

