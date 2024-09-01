TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 1.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.21.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

