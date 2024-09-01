TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after buying an additional 3,670,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 575,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,986,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

