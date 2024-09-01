TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.61.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.