Triodos Investment Management BV Has $37.44 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 143,500 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 3.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in eBay were worth $37,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $4,660,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,545 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,430,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

