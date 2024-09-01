Triodos Investment Management BV Increases Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,532,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after acquiring an additional 518,733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3,236.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 491,093 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,065.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 454,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,124,392.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,682,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,904,218.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,124,392.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,682,793 shares in the company, valued at $720,904,218.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,711,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,951 shares of company stock worth $4,424,854 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,317. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

