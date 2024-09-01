Triodos Investment Management BV Lowers Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Triodos Investment Management BV decreased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 971,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.60% of Nomad Foods worth $16,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 285,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,255. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.21 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOMD. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

