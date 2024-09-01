Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Short Interest Up 24.2% in August

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,500 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 650,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFPM. Bank of America boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lummis Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,756.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 100,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 37.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 97,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFPM opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

