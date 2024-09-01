TRON Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $11.21 billion and $280.88 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,773,032,597 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.