Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after buying an additional 53,718 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 294,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.07. 290,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,168. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average is $122.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

