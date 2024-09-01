Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,695. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,431.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,687 shares of company stock worth $4,082,924. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

