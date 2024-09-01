Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,642,000 after buying an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,987,000 after buying an additional 64,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,926 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $587.87. The stock had a trading volume of 294,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,862. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $593.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,840.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total value of $2,891,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $11,068,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

