Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,325 shares of company stock worth $11,068,068 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $587.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,862. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $593.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

