UBS Group Boosts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $34.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOX. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

NYSE BOX opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,200. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 324.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

